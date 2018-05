Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Jackson Senior High Girls Soccer team is headed to the final four for the first time in school history.

The Lady Indians boast a record of 19-4 heading into the last stretch.

Jackson will face in the semi-finals on June 1.

