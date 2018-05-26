Click it or ticket in Murray, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

Written by Jake Day, Content Specialist
Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times on the roadways this year. While many families will be traveling to see loved ones, the Murray Police Department wants to encourage everyone to do so in the safest way possible and Click It or Ticket. In order to make sure your family isn’t remembering you this weekend, The Click It or Ticket national seat belt campaign is taking place May 21st through June 3rd.

“As law enforcement, we unfortunately see firsthand the results when an occupant of a vehicle does not buckle up, “said Sgt. Brant Shutt of the Murray Police Department. “We also see how well seatbelts work when we arrive at a scene and only find a few minor injuries after an accident that would have been much worse if the seatbelt had not been worn.”

Of the 782 highway fatalities last year in Kentucky, 51 percent were not wearing a seatbelt.

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicate that seat belts, when worn correctly, reduce the risk of fatalities by 45 percent for front-seat vehicle occupants and by 60 percent for pickup truck, SUV and minivan occupants. Also according to NHTSA, regular seat belt use is the single most effective way to protect against and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.

During the Click It or Ticket campaign the Murray Police Department may utilize traffic safety checkpoints. The location of possible checkpoints in Murray include:

  • South 12th Street between Glendale Road and Murray City limits
  • Main Street between 8th Street and 9th Street
  • Wilshire Drive between Bailey Road and Vasser
  • Glendale Road between 9th Street and 12th Street
  • Main Street between Industrial Road and the Murray City limits
  • Chestnut at the intersection with 8th Street
  • U.S. 641 at Diuguid Drive
  • Doran at Holiday Drive
  • North 16th Street at the intersection with Olive Street
  • Highway 94 at the intersection of Doran Road
  • 4th Street between Sycamore St. and Murray City limits South
  • Olive Street between 6th and 12th streets
  • North 16th Street between KY 121 and Diuguid Drive
  • Bailey Road and KY 121

