Fisk woman killed in house fire

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
FISK, MO (KFVS) -

A woman died in a house fire on Friday, May 25 in Fisk.

According to Butler County Coroner Andy Moore, crews responded to a house fire on Lowrey Street Friday afternoon.

A fire had started in a trashcan and then spread to a chair.

82-year-old Mary Clark was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:50 p.m.

The Butler County Coroner's Office, Butler County Sheriff's Department, State of Missouri Fire Marshall Investigator and the Butler County Fire Department are investigating.

