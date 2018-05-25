Gov. Rauner proclaims Du Quoin State Fair Day in IL

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has proclaimed May 25, 2018 as Du Quoin State Fair Day.

The Du Quoin State Fairgrounds is a beautiful, picturesque gem in southern Illinois," said Governor Bruce Rauner. "To be listed among the architectural greats, such as structures built by Frank Lloyd Wright, is a real honor and distinction for southern Illinois and a great way to celebrate all that is born, built and grown in Illinois."

The Illinois Council of The American Institute of Architects named the fair as one of Illinois' 200 Great Places, in honor of the state's Bicentennial in 2018.

All of the 200 Great Places are featured in a new website at illinoisgreatplaces.com.

