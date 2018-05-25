Jacksonville State eliminates SEMO baseball at OVC tournament

Friday, May 25 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:43:24 GMT
Saturday, May 26 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-26 04:25:48 GMT
(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
