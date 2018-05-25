Southeast Missouri State University 'Gum Tree' damaged - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast Missouri State University 'Gum Tree' damaged

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The "gum tree" at Southeast has snapped in two pieces (Source: Southeast Missouri State University) The "gum tree" at Southeast has snapped in two pieces (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The "gum tree" at Southeast Missouri University has snapped in two pieces.

A spokesperson with the university said the tree came down during the storm.

According to Southeast, they are waiting to make a decision on what to do next.

The original tree died and was replaced in 1989, according to Southeast.

