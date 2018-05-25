IL Rep. Severin calls for new SIU leadership

Illinois State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) has called for new leadership for Southern Illinois University announced on Friday, May 25.

Representative Severin said in a statement:

“Although Southern Illinois University at Carbondale is not physically in my district, it serves many of the residents from the 117th District. The financial health and stability of the University is crucial to the economic stability of our whole region in southern Illinois. The recent revelation of a plan to separate the SIU campuses and divert over $5 million away from the Carbondale Campus is not a wise move for the long-term well-being of our University. I applaud the decision by the SIU Board of Trustees to reject that plan. I join with my colleagues to fight against the attack SIU-Carbondale legislation (found in House Bills, 1292, 1293, 1294 and 5860) by the Illinois House Democrats, led by Speaker Mike Madigan. Also, I do not agree with the poor choice of words by the president to describe those in disagreement with him on the possible transfer of millions away from the Carbondale campus. I feel that Randy Dunn has lost the confidence of the University community and the region at large and should step down as president of the Southern Illinois University system." said Representative Severin.

State Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) announced a petition drive aimed at stopping legislative attacks on Southern Illinois University Carbondale by members of the Illinois House Democrat caucus, led by Speaker Mike Madigan.

