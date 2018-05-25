4 Chicagoans injured in rollover crash in Hayti, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 Chicagoans injured in rollover crash in Hayti, MO

HAYTI, MO (KFVS) -

Four people were injured after their SUV rolled over on I-55 on Friday, May 25.

At 9:35 a.m., the Hayti Fire Department responded to the crash at the 26-mile marker, just south of the AGape Worship Center.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Cruz Rada of Chicago, IL, fell asleep at the wheel of his Ford Explorer.

The vehicle carrying three other people ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and then overturned.

According to the Hayti Fire Department, the airbags, jaws of life and other tools were used to turn over the vehicle in order to remove the driver and its passengers.

The three other passengers in the vehicle had moderate injuries.

