Dunklin County physicians to open 24-hour urgent care in Kennett, MO

Physicians in Dunklin County, Missouri are planning on opening a 24-hour urgent care center together in Kennett.

Advanced Patient Care Urgent Care Center is set to open on July 1, 2018, and will serve residents of Dunklin County. This came after news broke that Twins River Medical Center in Kennett will consolidate with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

The 24-hour, 7 days a week care center will be located at 304 Teaco Road in Kennett.

Patients can receive walk-in care for things like minor colds, cuts, bruises and minor emergencies.

According to Dr. Abdullah Arshad, who will help head the adult healthcare side of the facility, there will also be a multi-specialty clinic that will feature doctors specializing in OB/GYN, cardiology, wound care, pediatrics, adult care and pain.

In 2017, Kennett's Twin Rivers had 30,000 emergency room visits. Seventy percent of those visits could have been managed by an urgent care.

An in-house laboratory, x-ray facility, ultrasound machine will be available for patients and their needs.

An ambulance and helicopter will be available on site for patient transfers to the nearest hospital, Pemiscot Memorial, if needed.

