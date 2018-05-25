Dunklin County physicians to open 24-hour urgent care in Kennett - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dunklin County physicians to open 24-hour urgent care in Kennett, MO

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Twins Rivers Medical Center is set to close on June 30. (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS) Twins Rivers Medical Center is set to close on June 30. (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS)
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

Physicians in Dunklin County, Missouri are planning on opening a 24-hour urgent care center together in Kennett.

Advanced Patient Care Urgent Care Center is set to open on July 1, 2018, and will serve residents of Dunklin County. This came after news broke that Twins River Medical Center in Kennett will consolidate with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

The 24-hour, 7 days a week care center will be located at 304 Teaco Road in Kennett.

Patients can receive walk-in care for things like minor colds, cuts, bruises and minor emergencies.

According to Dr. Abdullah Arshad, who will help head the adult healthcare side of the facility, there will also be a multi-specialty clinic that will feature doctors specializing in OB/GYN, cardiology, wound care, pediatrics, adult care and pain.

In 2017, Kennett's Twin Rivers had 30,000 emergency room visits. Seventy percent of those visits could have been managed by an urgent care.

An in-house laboratory, x-ray facility, ultrasound machine will be available for patients and their needs.

An ambulance and helicopter will be available on site for patient transfers to the nearest hospital, Pemiscot Memorial, if needed.

