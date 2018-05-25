Suspect wanted after Paducah, Ky Academy Sports break in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspect wanted after Paducah, Ky Academy Sports break in

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Paducah Police are investigating a break in at Academy Sports (Source: KFVS) Paducah Police are investigating a break in at Academy Sports (Source: KFVS)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Paducah police are looking for a suspect after a break in at Academy Sports on McBride Lane on May 18.

The suspect is described as a "probable male," wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a turquoise and green logo, green gloves, black pants and black tennis shoes with thick soles.

A manager discovered someone tried to break the glass from the gun case.

Surveillance video showed someone had broke into the store at 1 a.m. through the rear door and tried to break the glass with a crowbar.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly