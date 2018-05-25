New Madrid, MO school custodian donates bikes to students

Dozens of kids in New Madrid, Missouri will enjoy their holiday weekend, thanks to the generosity of a school custodian. (Source: New Madrid Schools)

Joe Ross who's worked as a custodian at the elementary school for the past 20 years donated 55 bikes for some lucky students last week.

Ross started recycling cans and buying bikes in 2011.

Four years later, the word got out and parents, teachers, farmers and business owners began dropping off cans.

Principal Toni Phelps said eligible children are chosen for showing kindness, manners and hard work.

