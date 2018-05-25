Barricades set up at N. Park, Themis in Cape Girardeau, MO after - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Barricades set up at N. Park, Themis in Cape Girardeau, MO after tree, line falls

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Temporary barricades were being set up at North Park and Themis Streets in Cape Girardeau after a tree and power line came down on Friday, May 25. (Source: Nichole Cartmell, KFVS)
Fire and electrical crews were called to the scene (Source: Nicole Cartmell, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Temporary barricades were being set up at North Park and Themis Streets in Cape Girardeau after a tree and line came down on Friday, May 25.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m.

According to Ameren Missouri, at 3:45 p.m., 88 customers were without power. Ameren Missouri reported 0 outages at 7:45 p.m.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt, the road had to be closed and police were asking for the public's cooperation as utility workers and crews assess the scene.

Crews with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were also called to the scene.

Wind is the cause of the closure according to officials at the scene. 

