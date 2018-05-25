Sen. McCaskill visits Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, MO to talk about VA

Sen. Claire McCaskill was in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday, May 25 announcing results from her Veterans’ Customer Satisfaction Program.

She held a press conference at the Missouri Veterans Home.

It is a veteran secret shopper program.

The survey is now active in five regions: Springfield, St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, and Poplar Bluff.

“Making sure those who have sacrificed so much receive the quality care and benefits they’ve earned is a sacred duty, and one I’ll always fight to uphold,” said McCaskill, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “I started this survey years ago to help give our veterans a louder voice—and the feedback we’ve received from thousands of Missouri veterans has helped us hold the VA accountable, track specific areas of concern, and highlight what’s going well and what can be improved.”

According to McCaskill, she is "seeing steady improvements to service across the board, from Kansas City to Poplar Bluff."

The past year’s round of surveys received nearly 1,200 responses.

