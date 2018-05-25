Teacher, SIU alum released from hospital after charging shooter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teacher, SIU alum released from hospital after charging shooter in Indiana school shooting

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
A teacher who went to SIU in Carbondale was shot three times charging an active shooter at an Indiana school on Friday, May 25, according to SIU.  (SIU Athletics, Facebook) A teacher who went to SIU in Carbondale was shot three times charging an active shooter at an Indiana school on Friday, May 25, according to SIU.  (SIU Athletics, Facebook)
A teacher who went to SIU in Carbondale who was shot three times has now been released from the hospital, according to CBS affiliate WTTV.

Seaman was shot charging an active shooter at an Indiana middle school on Friday, May 25.

He was shot three times: once in the stomach, hip and arm.

"Jason is a hero," said SIU Head Football Coach Nick Hill. "Just like the rest of America, we rally around him and the heroic act that he did today. I don't know how may people would do or be asked to do what he did. I'm just happy to hear that he is going to be okay."

"He came in as Freshman and always did what he was supposed to do. He was reliable, and was accountable," added Coach Hill. "He was just a team guy. That's what I remember most about Jason."

According to his Linkedin account, Seaman is a 7th Grade Science Teacher at Noblesville West Middle School.

"You don't think about that when you sign up to be a teacher, a middle school teacher," said Hill. "He stepped up in a way that I don't know how many people will do."

Seaman for Saluki Football and was a defensive end for the Saluki's from 2007-2010.

SIU Athletics is calling Seaman "a true hero."

At around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, SIU Athletics held a news conference.

