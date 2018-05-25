Burlington part of major redevelopment at Kentucky Oaks Mall

A new Burlington is set to open in time for the 2018 holiday season at Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah, Kentucky.

Seritage Growth Properties is redeveloping the former Sears store to create the new 41,900 square foot Burlington.

Remaining space from the Sears store is being marketed to retailers and restaurants.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2019.

Seritage Growth Properties owns the former Sears building.

Kentucky Oaks Mall is owned, managed and leased by Cafaro based in Ohio.

