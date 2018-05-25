Forensic expert says only 'benign' photos on Greitens' phone - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Forensic expert says only 'benign' photos on Greitens' phone

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - An expert who analyzed Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' cellphone says he found traces of three photos from the day Greitens initiated a sexual encounter with a woman, but all three were "benign."

Forensics expert Brian Koberna testified Friday to a Missouri House committee trying to determine whether to bring impeachment proceedings against Greitens.

A woman has testified that Greitens bound, blindfolded and took a photo of her while she was at least partially nude in the basement of his home on March 21, 2015.

Koberna said he found traces of three deleted photos on that date that were "absolutely benign." He said it's possible there were more deleted photos for which traces no longer exist.

Koberna analyzed Greitens' phone for a criminal case against Greitens that has since been dismissed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

