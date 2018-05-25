MO treasurer's office looking to reunite military medals with th - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO treasurer's office looking to reunite military medals with their owners

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri state treasurer is asking residents to help reconnect unclaimed military medals with their owners.

Treasurer Eric Schmitt’s Unclaimed Property Division is looking to identify the owners of 84 medals and 123 insignia.

Military medals and insignia held by the treasurer's office come from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over after five years of inactivity or no contact from the owner.

“These medals belong to the heroes who earned them, and my office works tirelessly to get them returned as quickly as possible,” Schmitt said. “As we honor our fallen heroes over Memorial Day weekend, I encourage all Missourians to take a few minutes to look through unclaimed military medals to see if they have any information that might help us reconnect these items with their rightful owners.”

Pictures of military medals and insignia that have been turned over that are unclaimed are paired with the names and addresses of the last known owners on www.treasurer.mo.gov/military.

The list includes 207 items and is searchable by name, city, county and medal type.

Individuals, businesses and local governments can search for their Unclaimed Property on www.ShowMeMoney.com.

