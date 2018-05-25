Child left in vehicle, woman arrested on child endangerment charge in Benton, IL

A child was left in a vehicle and one woman was arrested in Benton, IL (Source: Raycom Media)

A woman has been charged with endangering a child in Benton, Illinois.

Police said after investigating the incident, Ashley M. Fischer, 36, of Benton was arrested for endangering the life and health of a child.

Police with the Benton Police Department said they were called the 700 block of Frisco St. at 1:45 p.m. on May 23.

Officers were told there had been a child left unattended in a vehicle.

Fischer was charged and transported to the Franklin County Jail for further processing.

