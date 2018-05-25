Police: 12-year-old boy hits kidnapper with a skateboard - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: 12-year-old boy hits kidnapper with a skateboard

Skateboarder fends off attacker with skateboard (Source: Pixabay) Skateboarder fends off attacker with skateboard (Source: Pixabay)

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 12-year-old northeast Missouri boy fought off an attempted abduction by hitting the suspect with his skateboard.

KMBC-TV reports a Harrisonville woman told officers her son was walking home Thursday afternoon when a van drove up. When the driver, who was wearing a mask, told the boy to get in to the van, the boy hit him with his skateboard and ran off.

That van is described as a black mini-van with blacked-out windows, and a blue "Revenge" sticker in the back window.

The investigation is continuing.

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

