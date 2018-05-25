Person hit, killed by train in Portageville, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Person hit, killed by train in Portageville, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
One person was killed by a train in Portageville, MO (Source: KFVS) One person was killed by a train in Portageville, MO (Source: KFVS)
PORTAGEVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A person was hit and killed by a train in Portageville, Missouri Thursday night. 

Portageville Police Chief Ronnie Adams said it happened around 7:45 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The train vs. pedestrian crash was on 5th street and Warren Ave. according to Adams.

According to the crash report the train conductor was 49-year-old Harld Miller of Chaffee. The train was headed westbound on the tracks.

The victim killed in the crash was Charles V. Brown, 51, of Portgeville. He was taken by the New Madrid County Coroner to the New Madrid Morgue.

The report stated that Brown was crossing the rail road tracks when he was hit. 

His next of kin has been notified according to the report.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly