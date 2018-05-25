Person hit, killed by train in Portageville, MO

One person was killed by a train in Portageville, MO (Source: KFVS)

A person was hit and killed by a train in Portageville, Missouri Thursday night.

Portageville Police Chief Ronnie Adams said it happened around 7:45 p.m.

The train vs. pedestrian crash was on 5th street and Warren Ave. according to Adams.

According to the crash report the train conductor was 49-year-old Harld Miller of Chaffee. The train was headed westbound on the tracks.

The victim killed in the crash was Charles V. Brown, 51, of Portgeville. He was taken by the New Madrid County Coroner to the New Madrid Morgue.

The report stated that Brown was crossing the rail road tracks when he was hit.

His next of kin has been notified according to the report.

