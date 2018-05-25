Suspect wanted in Portageville, MO armed robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspect wanted in Portageville, MO armed robbery

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
PORTAGEVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

An armed robbery at a Casey's General Store in Portageville, Missouri took place on Thursday night, May 24. 

Portageville Police Chief Ronnie Adams said they are looking for the suspect at this time.

It happened at 10:30 p.m.

A man walked into the store with his face covered and put his hand over his mouth according to Chief Adams.

Adams said he had a gun which the workers thought was a toy at first. 

After he fired shots into the ceiling, Adams said the man grabbed money from the register and ran from the store. 

Adams said the man headed northwest.

