Semi rollover crash in Mt. Vernon, IL shut down traffic on Broadway

Semi rollover crash in Mt. Vernon, IL shut down traffic on Broadway

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

The Mt Vernon Police Department and Ricks Towing were on the scene of a semi rollover crash on westbound Broadway.

Assistant Chief Page said the vehicle exited the Interstate 57 overpass.

Around 6:40 a.m. westbound traffic was shut down as crews worked to upright the semi.

The driver was transported from the scene to an area hospital according to the Assistant Chief.

Westbound traffic on Broadway was shut down for up to 30 minutes but is now open. 

Eastbound traffic was not delayed.

