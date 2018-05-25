Crews fight morning apartment fire in Cape Girardeau, MO

A hole was cut in the roof to vent the smoke (Source: Crystal Banks)

An apartment building in Cape Girardeau was on fire Friday morning (Source: KFVS)

Cape Girardeau firefighters were on the scene of an apartment fire on North Henderson Friday morning.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Rick Ennis said they got the call just before 7 a.m. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

People were evacuated safely from the building.

Chief Ennis said the crew could see smoke coming from the building and had to cut a hole in the roof to vent that smoke out.

Jackson Fire and Rescue crews were called to cover the fire department

The street is blocked at this time.

