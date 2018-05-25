Crews fight morning apartment fire in Cape Girardeau, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews fight morning apartment fire in Cape Girardeau, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
An apartment building in Cape Girardeau was on fire Friday morning (Source: KFVS) An apartment building in Cape Girardeau was on fire Friday morning (Source: KFVS)
A hole was cut in the roof to vent the smoke (Source: Crystal Banks) A hole was cut in the roof to vent the smoke (Source: Crystal Banks)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau firefighters were on the scene of an apartment fire on North Henderson Friday morning. 

The Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Rick Ennis said they got the call just before 7 a.m. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

People were evacuated safely from the building.

Chief Ennis said the crew could see smoke coming from the building and had to cut a hole in the roof to vent that smoke out. 

Jackson Fire and Rescue crews were called to cover the fire department 

The street is blocked at this time.

