This week in music: 2011 Adele

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane.

This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May 2011.

Seven years ago Billboard Magazine's Hot 100  had the Black Eyed Peas at number five with Just Cant' Get Enough.  The video to the song was shot in Japan, just one week before the great Japanese earthquake and tsunami.

In the number four spot was Give Me Everything by Pitbull with a little help from Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer. It was Pitbull's first number one single in both the U.S. and Great Britain.   Actress Lindsay Lohan sued Pitbull over the song because her name is referenced in the lyrics.  Pitbull won the lawsuit.

Lady Gaga checked in at number three with The Edge of Glory.  It was Gaga's tenth consecutive top ten single.  Fans say the melody from The Edge of Glory reminds them of Bruce Springsteen and why shouldn't it, the song contains a saxophone solo by the late Clarence Clemons.

At number two was Kate Perry along with Kanye West on the single E.T.  The hip-hop ballad became Perry's fifth number one hit.  In promoting the song, Perry and West performed it on American Idol and the 54th Grammy Awards. It has sold over six million digital downloads making it one of the best selling singles of all time.

And in the top spot for this week in 2011 was Adele with Rolling in the Deep.  The song was a commercial breakthrough for Adele, making her an international superstar.  The song has sold over 20.6 million copies worldwide, making it the 2nd-best-selling digital single of all-time.  Rolling in the Deep spent an amazing 65 weeks on the Hot 100 chart.  Billboard ranked it the number one song of the year.  It also won Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.  On Billboard's all-time Hot 100 chart, Rolling in the Deep comes in at number 32.

