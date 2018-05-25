First Alert: Scattered showers and storms possible though the evening

High temperatures will be near 90F, but the heat index vales will be in the upper 90s close to 100F! (Source: KFVS)

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says if you have any afternoon plans this Memorial Day you may have to dodge a few thunderstorms.

We are seeing these storms develop on the outer circulation of Alberto which is moving north out of the Gulf.

Widely scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening hours. If you are under one of the storms expect heavy downpours and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

Outside of the storms, it is hot with many areas in the lower 90s. We expect evening temperatures to remain very warm and muggy. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Tuesday through Wednesday subtropical storm Alberto will push north into the Midwest bringing rain and storms to the Heartland.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The greatest concentration of storms will be across our eastern counties. Highs will be a little cooler ranging from the middle to upper 80s far north and west to the upper 70s southeast.





Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.