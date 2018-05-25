First Alert: Scattered showers and storms possible this Memorial Day weekend

High temperatures will be near 90F, but the heat index vales will be in the upper 90s close to 100F! (Source: KFVS)

More sticky conditions and warm temperatures for the rest of the Memorial Day Weekend.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s to 90s, with heat indexes in the mid to upper 90s. Stay hydrated if you are planning on being outside.

Lisa says Isolated showers and storms will continue through the rest of the afternoon and early evening. Most cells that develop will be short lived, with some strong storms. The main impacts will be gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Make sure to stay alert with your KFVS12 Weather app for updates on storms in your area.

Memorial Day will be another warm day with high temperatures near 90.

Mostly sunny skies will start off the morning, but there is a chance for isolated showers and storms to develop in the southeastern half of the Heartland during the afternoon.

Tuesday through Wednesday subtropical storm Alberto will push north into the Midwest bringing rain and storms to the Heartland.



