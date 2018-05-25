Keep your home safe while you're away this summer

While you're away on vacation it is important to make sure your home is safe from a break-in.

Imagine this, you and your partner working hard all year, the kids doing well in school and you guys decide to get away to let off some steam. Only to get back home and find many of your belongings or valuables gone.

Nobody wants to go through that.

Here are some things you can do to lessen the chance of it happening to your home.

Sergeant Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said it starts with deterrents.

Schmidt said don't change how your home looks from the outside when you leave for vacation. It's okay to make it look like you're still home.

He said you can do this by turning on a few lights

Some devices could help with that and might not break the bank. Think about installing a timer that actually turns on your lights.

Perhaps maybe you'll want to open some curtains and keep the front of the house clean.

