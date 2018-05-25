Keep your home safe while you're away this summer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Keep your home safe while you're away this summer

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

While you're away on vacation it is important to make sure your home is safe from a break-in.

Imagine this, you and your partner working hard all year, the kids doing well in school and you guys decide to get away to let off some steam. Only to get back home and find many of your belongings or valuables gone. 

Nobody wants to go through that.

Here are some things you can do to lessen the chance of it happening to your home. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Sergeant Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said it starts with deterrents. 

Schmidt said don't change how your home looks from the outside when you leave for vacation. It's okay to make it look like you're still home.

He said you can do this by turning on a few lights 

Some devices could help with that and might not break the bank. Think about installing a timer that actually turns on your lights.

Perhaps maybe you'll want to open some curtains and keep the front of the house clean. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly