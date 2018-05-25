What you need to know May 25

Good Friday morning, it is May 25, 2018.

First Alert Weather

There is a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the best chance will be through the afternoon and evening hours. Outside of the storms temps will still climb into the upper 80’s.



Highest rain chances over the holiday weekend will be on Saturday, but rain chances for Saturday look lower today.



Sunday and Monday rain chances look very isolated. We are still watching the tropical system closely. Rain associated with the system will hold off until Tuesday. If it speeds up it could affect Monday’s plans.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

An Amazon Echo device recorded this Seattle family's conversation and sent the recording to someone on their contact list.

Specially designed glass benches opened to the public this week at the Space Needle in Seattle.

A Facebook video of a Cleveland Police Department patrol horse dancing is going viral.

