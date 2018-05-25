What you need to know May 25 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know May 25

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Storms will start out the morning (Source: Stock image/Raycom Media) Storms will start out the morning (Source: Stock image/Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

Good Friday morning, it is May 25, 2018.

First Alert Weather

There is a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the best chance will be through the afternoon and evening hours. Outside of the storms temps will still climb into the upper 80’s. 

Highest rain chances over the holiday weekend will be on Saturday, but rain chances for Saturday look lower today. 

Sunday and Monday rain chances look very isolated. We are still watching the tropical system closely. Rain associated with the system will hold off until Tuesday. If it speeds up it could affect Monday’s plans.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

  1. Samuel, 13, is inspiring people daily, find out why.
  2. Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday.
  3. One Illinois charity is helping feed children while school is out for the Summer.
  4. Kentucky health officials say counties hit by a hepatitis A outbreak will receive a round of vaccines

Trending web stories

An Amazon Echo device recorded this Seattle family's conversation and sent the recording to someone on their contact list.

Specially designed glass benches opened to the public this week at the Space Needle in Seattle.

A Facebook video of a Cleveland Police Department patrol horse dancing is going viral.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly