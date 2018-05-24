Bipartisan group file legislation reinstating death penalty

A bipartisan group of Illinois legislators have introduced a bill that would reinstate the death penalty for convicted mass murderers and killers of first responders. (Source: Raycom Media)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A bipartisan group of Illinois legislators have introduced a bill that would reinstate the death penalty for convicted mass murderers and killers of first responders.

The bill was crafted by Democratic State Rep. Jerry Costello II of Smithton, Republican Rep. John Cabello of Machesney Park and Democratic Rep. Monica Bristow of Godfrey, among others.

In a statement released Thursday, the lawmakers said the legislation does not include gun control measures proposed by Gov. Bruce Rauner when he used his amendatory veto authority on gun legislation earlier this month. They contend Rauner's amendatory veto places "overreaching restrictions on law-abiding gun owners."

The legislators say they support the death penalty as a form of punishment for those who target law enforcement. They say the families of police officers and firefighters deserve justice and "the ability to hold people accountable for their actions."

