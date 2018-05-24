Summer food program at Herrin House of Hope - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Summer food program at Herrin House of Hope

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
One Illinois charity is helping feed children while school is out for the Summer. (Source: KFVS) One Illinois charity is helping feed children while school is out for the Summer. (Source: KFVS)
HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

One Illinois charity is helping feed children while school is out for the Summer. The Herrin House of Hope will be serving all children 18 and under until August 14.

Director, John Steve, says this is the second year they've helped out with the initiative, and the kids being fed aren't the only ones getting some help from the program. 

"When I was approached by the Illinois State Board Of Education to perhaps pick up the program so it could continue here in Herrin, we were like, ‘why not?' And also we get reimbursed nearly $4 per meal per child. so that's a huge incentive and huge beneficial perk to the Herrin House Of Hope,” said Director of the House Hope, John Steve.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Steve says last summer Herrin House of Hope gave children more than 2,000 meals.

The money coming in from the state will be used to cover overhead costs.

You can take your kids to get a meal weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly