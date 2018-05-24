Summer food program at Herrin House of Hope

One Illinois charity is helping feed children while school is out for the Summer. (Source: KFVS)

One Illinois charity is helping feed children while school is out for the Summer. The Herrin House of Hope will be serving all children 18 and under until August 14.

Director, John Steve, says this is the second year they've helped out with the initiative, and the kids being fed aren't the only ones getting some help from the program.

"When I was approached by the Illinois State Board Of Education to perhaps pick up the program so it could continue here in Herrin, we were like, ‘why not?' And also we get reimbursed nearly $4 per meal per child. so that's a huge incentive and huge beneficial perk to the Herrin House Of Hope,” said Director of the House Hope, John Steve.

Steve says last summer Herrin House of Hope gave children more than 2,000 meals.

The money coming in from the state will be used to cover overhead costs.

You can take your kids to get a meal weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

