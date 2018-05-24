Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

Driea and her husband Steve renewed their vows before friends and family thanks to the efforts of Team Hornets and the Advance B.F.L. Girls.

On May 19 Team Hornets helped Driea Rogers walk down the aisle.

Team Hornets and the Advance B.F.L. Girls pulled together a wedding for a terminally ill Advance woman in less than a month and a half.

Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer.

Advance school nurse Debbie Welch leads a group of teachers and community members who call themselves Team Hornets.

“What we do is help local people who’ve been diagnosed with cash donations and if they have fundraisers we always help,” Welch said.

Welch, a breast cancer survivor herself, knows how difficult the battle can be. Team hornets hosts bake sales, chili suppers, and other fundraisers to help cancer patients and survivors in the community.

On May 19, Team Hornets in partnership with a group called the B.F.L. Girls pulled off their most ambitious effort to date in support of Aundriea Rogers of Advance.

Rogers, better known as Driea to her friends, is battling terminal glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Three years ago, doctors gave Rogers 18 months to live. She’s undergone surgeries to remove two tumors, but the cancer returned.

Rogers’ final wish was to have a wedding. She and her husband Steve have been married for 18 years, but they never had a big wedding. Driea wanted the dress, the flowers, the cake, and the vows.

Through the help of many donations from the community, Team Hornets and the B.F.L. Girls went to work and planned an entire wedding in less than a month and a half.

“I don’t know if they know how much I love them for doing this,” said Driea Rogers. “They’re amazing.”

Welch said she was just happy to have been a part of making Driea’s dream day come true.

“Driea’s so happy,” said Welch. “As long as we can do things for her – we’ll be doing it.”

If you know someone who should be recognized as an Everyday Hero, click here to make your nomination.

We'll profile an Everyday Hero each month on Heartland News and all of our heroes will be honored at the annual Red Cross recognition luncheon.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.