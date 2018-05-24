Woman dies after fall at Burden Falls Wilderness in Pope Co., IL

A 55-year-old woman has died after a fall at Burden Falls Wilderness in Pope County, Illinois, according to Sheriff Jerry Suits. (Source: Raycom Media)

The sheriff said he got the call around 12:43 p.m. on Thursday, May 24.

The woman lost her footing and fell around 30 feet. Her name is not being released at this time.

Coroner Mark Aly said the woman died at the scene. The family is being notified.

There were others with the woman at the time of the fall.

Sheriff Suits said there are a lot of hikers and walkers this time of year and around the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

He said this the fifth incident in five days he has responded to, as his department covers several forest areas.

The other incidents included one broken ankle, one broken leg and two lost hikers on separate days.

