IDOT reducing lane closures over Memorial Day weekend

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

With Memorial Day weekend getting started, the Illinois Department of Transportation is expecting a lot of extra traffic over the next few days. 

AAA estimates there will be 41.5 million Americans traveling this weekend. 

In order to alleviate traffic congestion, keep drivers and construction crews safe during all that traffic, IDOT's District 9 office will be pausing a number of projects with lane closures. 

Project Implementation Engineer for IDOT's District 9 office, Keith Roberts, says there are currently around 70 projects with lane closures going on right now, but that number will be greatly reduced starting tomorrow. 

"Construction and maintenance crews are basically required to remove any lane closures, and possible road closures, between the hours of 3 o'clock on Friday through midnight on Tuesday," Roberts said. "However sometimes this is made very impractical and sometimes impossible due to staged construction."

During this time, there will only be seven projects in the area that will continue to have lane closures.

Only one is on I-57 at the Anna Interchange.

