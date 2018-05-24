Salukis stay alive in MVC Baseball tournament

The Southern Illinois University baseball team defeated Evansville 5-4 in 12 innings Thursday in Dallas to stay alive in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. (Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

The Salukis Logan Blackfan singled in the 12th and Nikola Vasic was called out trying to score the winning run. But the call was reversed when replay showed Vasic getting his hand on the plate before being the tag was applied.

SIU will now play the loser of Indiana State/Missouri State in the elimination round Friday at 9:02 a.m.

