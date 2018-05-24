Texas woman injured in Wayne Co., IL crash after vehicle flipped

A Texas woman and her puppy were injured following a crash in Wayne County. (Source: Raycom Media)

A Texas woman was sent to a hospital following a crash on Thursday, May 24 in Wayne County.

According to ISP, 29-year-old Lindsay L. Horton of Paradise, Texas, was driving eastbound on Interstate 64 when she fell asleep at the wheel.

Her Toyota Tundra left the south side of the road, overcorrected and then she lost control of the vehicle.

Her SUV overturned numerous times before coming to a rest.

Horton was transported from the scene by Air Evac to a regional hospital for her injuries.

Her chocolate labrador puppy was also injured in the crash and was taken to a local veterinarian.

ISP District 19 was assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Wayne County Ambulance Service, Fairfield Rural Fire Department, Air Evac and Rick's Towing Service.

