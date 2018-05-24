Texas woman injured in Wayne Co., IL crash after vehicle flipped - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Texas woman injured in Wayne Co., IL crash after vehicle flipped

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A Texas woman and her puppy were injured following a crash in Wayne County. (Source: Raycom Media) A Texas woman and her puppy were injured following a crash in Wayne County. (Source: Raycom Media)
WAYNE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

 A Texas woman was sent to a hospital following a crash on Thursday, May 24 in Wayne County.

According to ISP, 29-year-old Lindsay L. Horton of Paradise, Texas, was driving eastbound on Interstate 64 when she fell asleep at the wheel.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Her Toyota Tundra left the south side of the road, overcorrected and then she lost control of the vehicle.

Her SUV overturned numerous times before coming to a rest.

Horton was transported from the scene by Air Evac to a regional hospital for her injuries.

Her chocolate labrador puppy was also injured in the crash and was taken to a local veterinarian.

ISP District 19 was assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Wayne County Ambulance Service, Fairfield Rural Fire Department, Air Evac and Rick's Towing Service.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly