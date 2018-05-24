Freedom to Work moved to August ballot in MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Freedom to Work moved to August ballot in MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signed SCR 49 moving Freedom to Work from the November general election to the August primary ballot.  (Source: Stock image/KFVS) Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signed SCR 49 moving Freedom to Work from the November general election to the August primary ballot.  (Source: Stock image/KFVS)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signed SCR 49 moving Freedom to Work from the November general election to the August primary ballot.

Here is the statement from the governor:

“Missouri is open for business. With strong conservative reforms like Freedom to Work, we’ve been able to help create more jobs and higher pay. Today, the unemployment rate in the state of Missouri is the lowest that it has been in seventeen years. In August, voters will have the opportunity to keep Missouri’s momentum going and help us win even more quality jobs.”

