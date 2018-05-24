West Frankfort, IL man accused in Benton residential burglary

Daniel Wallace, Jr. is accused of burglary and theft at a home in Benton (Source: Franklin County Jail)

A West Frankfort, Illinois man was arrested for residential burglary and theft, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel R. Wallace, Jr., 38, is being held without bond pending review by the State's Attorney's Office and bond being set by the Circuit Court.

According to the sheriff's office, Wallace was arrested in Benton, Ill.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

A burglary was reported on May 21 from a home in rural Benton. That led investigators to a home in Coello where some of the items were found. Other items were found in Wallace's pickup truck, according to investigators.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.