Historic Poplar Bluff Rodger's Theatre needing funds for restoration

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff (Source: Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce, Facebook) Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff (Source: Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce, Facebook)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The historic Rodger's Theatre in Poplar Bluff is having some trouble raising funds for restoration. 

According to Penny Tooley, Executive Director of Rodger's Theatre, the theatre needs to raise approximately $500,000 to complete repairs.

The roof of the theatre is the main problem because it is leaking and causing it to cave in.

Restoring the theatre is actually cheaper than demolishing it, so raising funds is their main need.

They will take down the Rodgers tower marquee and fix the corner where a truck hit the building.

The theatre is owned by Butler County since it is a historic building, but cannot receive grants because it is in the city limits of Poplar Bluff.

You can donate funds by visiting here.

The historic Rodgers Theatre is an icon of downtown Poplar Bluff. 

