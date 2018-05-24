'The Price Is Right' Bob Barker donates $1M to alma mater - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'The Price Is Right' Bob Barker donates $1M to alma mater

Barker graduated from Drury College in 1947 before his long and successful career in broadcast television. (Source: Pixabay.com) Barker graduated from Drury College in 1947 before his long and successful career in broadcast television. (Source: Pixabay.com)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Former "The Price Is Right" host Bob Barker has donated $1 million his alma mater in southwestern Missouri.

KYTV-TV reports that Barker has gifted $600,000 to Drury University to create the Dorothy Jo Barker Endowed Scholarship Fund. The fund will offer scholarships to students pursuing Animal Studies. Barker also donated $400,000 to create the Dorothy Jo Barker Endowed Internship fund, which will provide funding for experiential learning grants for Animal Studies students.

Barker graduated from Drury College in 1947 before his long and successful career in broadcast television. He has donated a total of $3.1 million since 2008 to the university for the interdisciplinary Animal Studies Program.

Animal rights professor Patricia McEachern says the scholarships and internships will change her students' lives and improve the lives of animals.

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com

