SIU students get to ride Saluki Express to St. Louis, Evansville

SIU students will soon be able to ride the Saluki Express to St. Louis, Evansville, Indiana, and a number of other places at no additional cost, according to the university. (Source: KFVS)

SIU students will soon be able to ride the Saluki Express to St. Louis, Evansville, Indiana, and a number of other places at no additional cost, according to the university.

Beginning June 11, Rides Mass Transit District will be the provider for Saluki Express.

As part of the agreement, students will get to ride for free to Marion, Harrisburg, Murphysboro and other local and regional destinations. It is funded by student fees.

Community riders will be able to purchase passes from RMTD on the buses.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

SIU students can download and print a QR code, tied to their Dawg Tag number, by visiting https://salukiexpress.tripmastersoftware.com/. That code will allow them access to the buses. An app will be available soon.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.