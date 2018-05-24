DEA's 'Operation Safe Haven' to target opioid crisis in KY, TN - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

DEA's 'Operation Safe Haven' to target opioid crisis in KY, TN

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay)The Drug Enforcement Administration is targeting the opioid crisis in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia with Operation Safe Haven. (Source: Pixabay)The Drug Enforcement Administration is targeting the opioid crisis in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia with Operation Safe Haven.
LOUISVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

The Drug Enforcement Administration is targeting the opioid crisis in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia with Operation Safe Haven.

The enforcement agency is working with state and local law enforcement targeting anyone from healthcare workers and distributors, to street-level drug dealers in a coordinated effort to attack the opioid crisis head-on.

“Through operations like Safe Haven, the dedicated men and women of DEA, with help from our state and local counterparts, are working hard to make these communities safer by getting dangerous drugs off of our streets and bringing those who distribute them to justice,” according to D. Christopher Evans, Special Agent In Charge of DEA’s Louisville Division Office.

“With last year’s loss of over 1,400 of our fellow Kentuckians and one member of the Louisville community a day to drug death, we applaud this effort by the new DEA Louisville Division” stated U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman.  “Our office looks forward to aggressively prosecuting the cases that Operation Safe Haven produces.”

DEA Diversion Investigators have visited more than 100 pharmacies in 70 cities throughout Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia to deliver pharmacist manuals and contact information for the Louisville Division’s Diversion Program. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

