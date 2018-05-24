MO AG Hawley on NFL stance on anthem: 'Long Overdue'

Missouri Attorney Gen. Josh Hawley commented Thursday, May 24 on the National Football League's new policy on players who do not stand for the national anthem. (Source: Raycom Media)

“Well I think it’s long overdue. I’m glad that the NFL has finally come around to the idea that the flag represents our country, those who have sacrificed for our country, the history of our country. And I can say, as somebody who had family fight in Vietnam – my uncle proudly served our country in the Vietnam conflict… my sister wears the uniform of the United States – she’s a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy… that flag means something to me, it means something to my family, and this is the right thing to do. And here’s what I think, Pete. Look, if players don’t want to stand for our flag and show some basic respect, then those fines ought to go to help disabled veterans who have given their all in service and defense of our country.”

The comments were made on KCMO’s “Pete Mundo Morning Show." President Trump also praised the policy.

