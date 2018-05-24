FBI urges public to 'Think before you post' hoax threats - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FBI urges public to 'Think before you post' hoax threats

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
The FBI announced a campaign to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Source: KFVS) The FBI announced a campaign to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Source: KFVS)
The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced a campaign to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats to schools and other public places.

It reminds the communities that these hoax threats are not a joke.

Following tragic shootings such as the ones at Santa Fe High School and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the FBI and law enforcement around the country often see an increase in threats.

According to the FBI, it and its partners follow up on every tip received from the public and analyze and investigate all threats to determine their credibility.

Federal, state and local law enforcement then employ a full range of tools to mitigate those threats which are deemed credible. Making false threats drains law enforcement resources and costs taxpayers a lot of money.

When an investigation concludes there was a false or hoax threat made to a school or public place, a federal charge could be considered, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. If a federal charge is not warranted, state charges can be considered.

The FBI asks that the public continue to report any potential threats or suspicious activity. They can call their local police department at 911 or contact the FBI by clicking here or calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

