Lawmaker charging retaliation wants complaint system changes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lawmaker charging retaliation wants complaint system changes

(Source: KFVS)Madigan denied involvement and asked the Legislative Inspector General to investigate. (Source: KFVS)Madigan denied involvement and asked the Legislative Inspector General to investigate.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois lawmaker who says House Speaker Michael Madigan retaliated against her for statements about rooting out sexual harassment in the Capitol wants the process for investigating ethics complaints in the Legislature overhauled.

Chicago Democratic Rep. Kelly Cassidy says it is not independent. The Legislative Inspector General is tasked with investigations. But an ethics commission made up of House and Senate members must grant permission to proceed.

Cassidy says her demands last winter for a fully independent investigation of Madigan's handling of sexual harassment prompted Madigan allies to ultimately force her to resign her job with the Cook County Sheriff.

Madigan denied involvement and asked the Legislative Inspector General to investigate.

Democratic Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin has legislation to revamp the ethics investigation process but it has not moved.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly