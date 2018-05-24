Lawmaker charging retaliation wants complaint system changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois lawmaker who says House Speaker Michael Madigan retaliated against her for statements about rooting out sexual harassment in the Capitol wants the process for investigating ethics complaints in the Legislature overhauled.

Chicago Democratic Rep. Kelly Cassidy says it is not independent. The Legislative Inspector General is tasked with investigations. But an ethics commission made up of House and Senate members must grant permission to proceed.

Cassidy says her demands last winter for a fully independent investigation of Madigan's handling of sexual harassment prompted Madigan allies to ultimately force her to resign her job with the Cook County Sheriff.

Madigan denied involvement and asked the Legislative Inspector General to investigate.

Democratic Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin has legislation to revamp the ethics investigation process but it has not moved.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.