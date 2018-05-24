Gov. Greitens attends Cape Girardeau event for fallen officers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Greitens attends Cape Girardeau event for fallen officers

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will be in Cape Girardeau on Thursday night. (Source: KFVS) Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will be in Cape Girardeau on Thursday night. (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday night, May 24.

He was town for a law enforcement event at Cape Bible Chapel.

The program was together by Seniors and Lawmen Together.

The program payed tribute to 49 officers from the region killed in the line of duty.

They date back to 1875, with the most recent being Caruthersville police officer Evan Burns, who was killed in 2011.

