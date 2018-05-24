New composite utility poles in southeast MO expected to withstand strong wind, EF5 tornado

This is one of the composite poles located on Highway 61 south of Sikeston, Mo. (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)

If you live in southeast Missouri, you may have seen some new utility poles installed.

Ameren Missouri recently invested $1 million to strengthen the electric distribution system using new technology that they say is superior to a traditional wooden pole.

According to Ameren, this involved installing what's known as a "composite pole" every fifth structure along stretches of Highways 25 and 61.

This included placing 31 composite poles between Bernie Bulk substation and Townley switching station along Highway 25 south of Dexter and 14 composite poles between Miner and Matthews on Highway 61.

Russ Burger, director of the Ameren Missouri Southeast Missouri Division, said the composite utility poles were installed in an area historically susceptible to the threat of strong winds, which had led to past disruptions in service for customers.

"If we can minimize the number of broken poles during a severe weather event, we can minimize the impact on our customers and safely restore power in a shorter amount of time," Burger said.

Composite poles are two times stronger than the largest wood poles currently installed on the system, with the ability to withstand 300 mile-per-hour wind or an EF5 tornado and engineered to be flexible.

