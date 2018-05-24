5/24/18 - Memorial Day

By Chris Conroy

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

To some this Memorial Day weekend is the official beginning of summer here in the Heartland. It's a time of family cookouts, an extra day off, and children celebrating the end of another school year.

But the real reason for Memorial Day is much more reverent. Memorial Day is the day we honor the brave men and women who gave their lives during military service so that we can be free. Memorial Day's roots run deep in American history. Originally called "Decoration Day," some historians say it got its unofficial start during the Civil War and was to honor those who died in service. In 1868, General John Logan, born in Murphysboro, Illinois, proclaimed May 30th as a day to decorate the graves of fallen comrades. The date was picked because it wasn't the anniversary of any battle. The Uniform Monday Holiday Act took effect in 1971 making it official.

So as we spend time with our families and getting ready for summer, let's take a moment and truly honor those who gave their lives in service to us. Their sacrifice is the reason we're free and honoring them will make this A Better Heartland.

