Greitens' lawyers want subpoenas on source of cash payment - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Greitens' lawyers want subpoenas on source of cash payment

Attorneys for MO Gov. Eric Greitens want lawmakers investigating the governor to issue a variety of subpoenas to probe more deeply into the source of a cash payment. (Source: KFVS) Attorneys for MO Gov. Eric Greitens want lawmakers investigating the governor to issue a variety of subpoenas to probe more deeply into the source of a cash payment. (Source: KFVS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want lawmakers investigating the governor to issue a variety of subpoenas to probe more deeply into the source of a cash payment related to sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Greitens' attorneys said in a letter to lawmakers that a key question remains unanswered after The Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn testified Wednesday.

Faughn said he paid $120,000 cash to a lawyer representing the ex-husband of a woman who had an affair with Greitens, but he declined to say how he got the money. Faughn said most of the money was to purchase an audio recording the man made of his wife describing a sexual encounter with Greitens.

Greitens' attorneys want subpoenas served to Faughn and several others to try to reveal the money source.

