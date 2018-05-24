Unstoppable Samuel: 13-year-old inspires everyone he meets - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Unstoppable Samuel: 13-year-old inspires everyone he meets

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
People are taking notice of Samuel Tyler from Sikeston, Missouri. (Source: KFVS) People are taking notice of Samuel Tyler from Sikeston, Missouri. (Source: KFVS)
Two years ago, instructor Ashley Thornton didn't know what to expect when she was told she would be Samuel's teacher. (Source: KFVS) Two years ago, instructor Ashley Thornton didn't know what to expect when she was told she would be Samuel's teacher. (Source: KFVS)
Samuel has also played just about every sport from wrestling, flag football, swimming, soccer, to basketball and running. (Source: Becky Tyler) Samuel has also played just about every sport from wrestling, flag football, swimming, soccer, to basketball and running. (Source: Becky Tyler)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

At Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus you don't have to look too far to find talent.

However, sometimes even the most talented person needs a little inspiration.

In this case, it comes in the form of a 13-year-old boy.

People are taking notice of Samuel Tyler from Sikeston, Missouri. He is a second-year percussion student in the Southeast Music Academy.

"It's fun," said Samuel.

"He's a very, very easy student to have," said Ashley Thornton.

However, two years ago instructor Ashley Thornton didn't know what to expect when she was told she would be Samuel's teacher.

"I did a lot of individual research beforehand," said Thornton.

That's because Samuel was born without any hands or feet.

In 2008, Samuel's parents adopted him from Vietnam. He was four years old at the time. They expected Samuel to be a little more dependent, and that was not the case.

"Absolutely amazed, [he was] unstoppable all over the place saying, 'I can do it, I can do it,'" said Becky Tyler, Samuel's Mom. "That's always been his attitude."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Samuel has also played just about every sport from wrestling, flag football, swimming, soccer, to basketball and running.

"Just nothing ever stopped him," said Becky Tyler.

That includes learning how to play the drums.

Samuel said it wasn't hard. In fact, his teacher said he took right to it.

"Yeah, he came in already knowing how to play some common drum set rhythms," said Thornton.

There's nothing fancy about how they managed to attach the sticks to his arms. They just use some padding and a little Velcro.

"He's probably learned 15-20 songs," said Thornton.

His goal is to be able to play at church, and Samuel has already joined the youth band.

"It's been a very rewarding process," said Thornton.

Samuel doesn't take the credit for being able to overcome his obstacles.

"God gave me ability...gave me ability to do stuff," said Samuel Tyler.

He credits his faith for not only his talents, but his positive outlook on life.

"His attitude, he's always been...I can do it, how can I do it," said Becky Tyler.

When he feels the stares or hears the comments he said it really doesn't bother him.

"Little kids sometimes don't understand sometimes," said Samuel.

But, he quickly shows them he can do pretty much everything they can do, maybe even better.

"It's hard to feel sorry for yourself when you're living with Samuel," said Becky Tyler.

So, whether it be through sports or music, Samuel Tyler is proving the only limitations in life are the ones you put on yourself.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly