Over one hundred military medals remain unclaimed at IL treasure - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Over one hundred military medals remain unclaimed at IL treasurers office

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
Since 2015, Frerichs has returned five Purple Heart Medals, along with other military medals and paperwork. Since 2015, Frerichs has returned five Purple Heart Medals, along with other military medals and paperwork.
(KFVS) -

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs would like to remind military families, the treasurer’s office holds more than 100 military medals that have been surrendered as unclaimed property.

The medals, typically forgotten inside a bank safe deposit box or abandoned at a storage facility, were surrendered to the state treasurer’s office after there had been no contact with their owners for at least five years.

“Memorial Day is a time to honor the sacrifices of our military members and their families,” Frerichs said. “These medals are a daily reminder of the sacrifices that others have made for our country. No action would give me a greater honor than to continue our successful efforts to reunite these medals with their proper owners.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Since 2015, Frerichs has returned five Purple Heart Medals, along with other military medals and paperwork.

Military medals are never auctioned and are kept until the owners or family members are found.

If you think the treasurer's office may be holding a medal belonging to you or a loved one, visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.

The Illinois treasurer’s office is the custodian of any unclaimed property including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, and forgotten safe deposit boxes.

Because thousands of items are surrendered each year, residents should check I-Cash every six months.

 Frerichs’ office never charges money to search for unclaimed property.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly